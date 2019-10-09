First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,979. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

