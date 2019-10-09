First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. 39,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.