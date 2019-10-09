First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.65.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

