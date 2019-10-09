First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.80 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

