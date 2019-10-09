First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 2,030 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

BBY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,678 shares of company stock worth $69,039,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

