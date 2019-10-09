First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $9.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of AG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,836. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

