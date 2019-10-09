First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $9.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.
AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of AG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,836. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
