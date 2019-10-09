Financial Contrast: CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 2.88% 1.20% CooTek (Cayman) -4.38% -25.00% -7.19%

25.9% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.61 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Summary

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

