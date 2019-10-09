Financial Contrast: Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) versus Alleghany (NASDAQ:Y)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$36.89 million N/A N/A Alleghany $6.89 billion 1.61 $39.53 million $16.13 47.51

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Alleghany 3.86% 2.88% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alleghany 0 2 3 0 2.60

Alleghany has a consensus price target of $612.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.15%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Alleghany beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

