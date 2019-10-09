Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $16.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.47.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,028,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,134 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 936,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 79,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAU remained flat at $$12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,909. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

