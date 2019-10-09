Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FERGY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

