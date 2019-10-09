FedoraCoin (TIPS) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $269,136.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

