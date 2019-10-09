Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $23.00 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00209488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01058037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

