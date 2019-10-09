FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1,136.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $236.83. 659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,504. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,900,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $29,431,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

