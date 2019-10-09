Faceter Hits Market Cap of $495,091.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $495,091.00 and approximately $2,891.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039018 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $498.90 or 0.06075002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars.

