FABRK (FAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.90 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a market cap of $21.90 million and $2.77 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FABRK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00211585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.01034553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00039175 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FABRK Profile