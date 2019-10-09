EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

EZPW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 852,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,237. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

