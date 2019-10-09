Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. 8,590,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.