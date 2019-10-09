Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $325,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 26.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 154,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

