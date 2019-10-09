Experience Points Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $843.00 (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Experience Points has a market cap of $860,215.00 and approximately $843.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Experience Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Experience Points has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000960 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points Profile

XP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 323,973,464,770 coins and its circulating supply is 289,170,861,741 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coindeal and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

