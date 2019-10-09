Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.37. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.