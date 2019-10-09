Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $141,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

