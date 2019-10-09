Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.34, approximately 626,543 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 820,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $460,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,889.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,712 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 106.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $18,895,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 125.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 915,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

