European Metals (LON:EMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20.

About European Metals (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

