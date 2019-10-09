Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $11.98 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 119.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $11.98 million and $3.36 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02211021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00056489 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,409,002 coins and its circulating supply is 165,379,589 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.