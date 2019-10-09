ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc (CVE:EPI)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.04, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.73) by C$0.03. Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

