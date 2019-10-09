eSDChain Reaches Market Cap of $162,372.00 (SDA)

eSDChain (CURRENCY:SDA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, eSDChain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One eSDChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eSDChain has a total market cap of $162,372.00 and approximately $1,635.00 worth of eSDChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00211585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.01034553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00093733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eSDChain

eSDChain’s total supply is 133,665,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,338,639 tokens. The official message board for eSDChain is forum.sdchain.io . eSDChain’s official Twitter account is @sixdomainchain . The official website for eSDChain is www.sdchain.io

eSDChain Token Trading

eSDChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eSDChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eSDChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eSDChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

