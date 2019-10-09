Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.66. Eros International shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 7,913,928 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on EROS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Eros International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 156.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EROS. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth about $3,240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eros International during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.