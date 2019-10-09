Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, 261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVSI. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

