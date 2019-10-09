EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of EnPro Industries worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

In related news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

