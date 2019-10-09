Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $5,376,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

ET stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.