Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.88 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

