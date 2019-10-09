Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.97. Empire has a 52-week low of C$22.38 and a 52-week high of C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.06.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

