Emcor Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Emcor Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Emcor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

