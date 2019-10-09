Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 616,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

