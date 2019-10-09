Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 1,171,554 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

