Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,202.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,454. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $838.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,171.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.