Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.94. 2,305,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,548. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

