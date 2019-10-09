Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,160,000 after buying an additional 1,063,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

