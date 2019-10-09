Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

