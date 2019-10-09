Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.65. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EARN. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.