Ellevest Inc. Sells 36,504 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $211.09. 267,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average of $205.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $161.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

