Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. 15,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,189. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

