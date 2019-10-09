Ellevest Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 8,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,516. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

