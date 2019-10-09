Ellevest Inc. Has $42,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.69. 541,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,177. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.