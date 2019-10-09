Ellevest Inc. Buys 187,280 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3,264.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 17,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

