Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. 39,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $98.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

