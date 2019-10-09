electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $11.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 165,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,115. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.