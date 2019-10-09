Electra Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $4,870.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000138 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,469,180,527 coins and its circulating supply is 28,602,023,974 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

