Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

