Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$101.50 per share, with a total value of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,302,483.50.

EVT stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$101.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12-month low of C$97.91 and a 12-month high of C$112.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.94. The stock has a market cap of $582.61 million and a P/E ratio of -164.08.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

